Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.76. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,079 shares changing hands.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 849.0%.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

