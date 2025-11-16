RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Announces Earnings Results

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. RLX Technology had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.99 million.
RLX Technology Stock Up 10.1%
Shares of RLX Technology stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.10.
RLX Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.0%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
RLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RLX Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
