Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

Future FinTech Group Stock Down 2.2%

FTFT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 1,198,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,750. Future FinTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FTFT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Future FinTech Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Future FinTech Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Future FinTech Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.75% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

