Critical Analysis: Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) versus WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. WSFS Financial pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Investors Bancorp pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Community Investors Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $1.06 billion 2.83 $263.67 million $4.85 11.25 Community Investors Bancorp $19.58 million N/A $1.82 million $2.80 7.56

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp. Community Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WSFS Financial and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus price target of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.45%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 20.44% 10.60% 1.36% Community Investors Bancorp 9.29% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Community Investors Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial mortgage and commercial loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans. In addition, it offers insurance products; planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate and institutional clients; retail securities and insurance brokerage services; mortgage and title services; residential mortgage and refinancing solutions; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as provides financial planning, customized investment strategies, brokerage products, fiduciary, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, and deposit safe cash logistics services, as well as trustee, agency, bankruptcy administration, custodial and commercial domicile services. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Community Investors Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, auto and RV loans, residential real estate loans, mortgage loans, and construction loans for personal use; and business loans, lines of credit, term loans, ag loans, nonresidential real estate loans, secured loans, credit cards, commercial investment real estate, construction loans, and equipment financing for business use. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, bill payments, e-statements, remote deposit capture, cash management, mobile and night deposits, debit cards, overdraft protection, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, positive pay/check reconciliation, direct deposit, and ACH and payroll services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.