Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Foremost Clean Energy Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FMST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 276,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,849. Foremost Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 6.15.

Get Foremost Clean Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foremost Clean Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foremost Clean Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Foremost Clean Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foremost Clean Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on FMST

About Foremost Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foremost Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foremost Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.