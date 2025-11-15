WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $279.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.59. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

