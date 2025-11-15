WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $483.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

