Truepoint Inc. Has $8.76 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,575 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

