Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde Stock Down 1.2%

Linde stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.42.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

