Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

