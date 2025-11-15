EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 21.73%.

EuroDry Stock Performance

EDRY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096. EuroDry has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDRY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

