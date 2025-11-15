Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Credit Agricole stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 224,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,761. Credit Agricole has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 27.20%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

