Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRARY
Credit Agricole Price Performance
Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 27.20%.
Credit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Agricole
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.