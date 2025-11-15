ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.80 and last traded at GBX 10.50. Approximately 7,242,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,073,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.26.
ImmuPharma Trading Down 4.7%
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of £51.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
