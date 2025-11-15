WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 590 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 45.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:HD opened at $362.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

