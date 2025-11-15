Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Stake Raised by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $81,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,725,000 after buying an additional 63,804 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 232,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $152.00 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.67. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,167 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

