GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFL
GFL Environmental Stock Up 2.3%
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.6870788 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GFL Environmental
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.