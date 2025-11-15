GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

GFL Environmental stock traded up C$1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$62.19. 349,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,081. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$59.24 and a 52-week high of C$71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.12.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.6870788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

