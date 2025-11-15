Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VEROGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($12.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by ($8.53), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,965.00% and a negative net margin of 92.76%.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 81,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VERO

Venus Concept Company Profile



Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

See Also

Earnings History for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

