Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($12.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by ($8.53), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,965.00% and a negative net margin of 92.76%.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 81,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

