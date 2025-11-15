Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.01. 15,242,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 101,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $122,142,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,319,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $270,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,226 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

