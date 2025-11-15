Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $614.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

