Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 9th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 0.7%

STK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 116,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,327. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 520.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $1,171,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

