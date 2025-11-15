Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $167.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 105.4%

CDTX stock traded up $111.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,287,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,001. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.32. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $218.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $29,795.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,935.48. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.