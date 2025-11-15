OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (OCCIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 28th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Shares of OCCIM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

