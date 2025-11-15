Security Financial Services INC. Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

