Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $88,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $515,253.50. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 141,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,726. The firm has a market cap of $732.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Donegal Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $245.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.19 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 477.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 79.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 422.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 443.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

