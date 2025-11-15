Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.8%
TEI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,301. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
