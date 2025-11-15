Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.8%

TEI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,301. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

