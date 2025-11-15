Kemper Corporation (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 3rd

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Kemper has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. 901,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,447. Kemper has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

