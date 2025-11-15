Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Issues Earnings Results

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 89.74% and a negative net margin of 343.97%.The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million.

Profound Medical Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 350,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,195. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Profound Medical stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.13% of Profound Medical worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PROF

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.