Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,686 and last traded at GBX 3,502.68, with a volume of 3341120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,214.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,650.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDV

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 4.1%

About Endeavour Mining

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,091.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,585.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.