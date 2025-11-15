MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.31 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 717,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC set a $225.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $232.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.90. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.