VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) CFO Alanna Boudreau Acquires 5,000 Shares

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) CFO Alanna Boudreau acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $24,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,271.75. This trade represents a 52.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VTSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 158,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,730. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VirTra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.64.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. VirTra had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VirTra by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

