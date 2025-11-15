Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVRA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Savara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Savara

Savara Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 1,275,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,995. The company has a market capitalization of $743.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.45. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. F m Investments LLC grew its stake in Savara by 37.8% during the third quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 433,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 118,867 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 50.7% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Savara by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 479,123 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.