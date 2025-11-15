Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Major Shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest Buys 5,262 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 5,262 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $65,564.52. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,245,999 shares in the company, valued at $90,285,147.54. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Venture Globalharvest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 3,545 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $42,646.35.

On Thursday, November 6th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 72,165 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $861,650.10.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 784 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172.80.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 49,055 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $573,452.95.

Shares of AVO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 348,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,156. The company has a market cap of $874.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.55. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Capital increased their target price on Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mission Produce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,570,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 159,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 123,678 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 191,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 233,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

