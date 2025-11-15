Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.1%

FT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 19,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,377. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

