Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.1%
FT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 19,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,377. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
