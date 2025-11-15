National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.06 and last traded at $78.0250, with a volume of 828928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.31.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 274.0%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

