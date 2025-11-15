United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Holdings Boosted by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of UPS opened at $96.01 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

