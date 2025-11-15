Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Insider Geoffrey Richards Sells 4,556 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 4,556 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $296,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,865. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 13th, Geoffrey Richards sold 4,992 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $324,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Geoffrey Richards sold 1,100 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $71,500.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Geoffrey Richards sold 26,838 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $1,772,918.28.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Geoffrey Richards sold 1,404 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $90,558.00.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $63.02. 550,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

