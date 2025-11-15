Sculati Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Shopify by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.89.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

