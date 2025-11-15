Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) CEO Donald Young Sells 56,845 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Young sold 56,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $183,609.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,655.53. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 4,277,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.85. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 34,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $558,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

