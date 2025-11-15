TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Citizens Jmp

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citizens Jmp from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 209.80%. TELA Bio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $102,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

