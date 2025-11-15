Union Savings Bank Sells 226 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Union Savings Bank lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $232.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.