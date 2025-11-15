Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Releases Earnings Results

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Celularity had a negative net margin of 165.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.
Celularity Stock Down 2.5%
Celularity stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 137,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,325. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Celularity has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Celularity by 106.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 1,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celularity by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 176,518 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Celularity
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
