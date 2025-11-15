Union Savings Bank Sells 2,875 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Union Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after buying an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after buying an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,816,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

