Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $284.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.44 and a 200 day moving average of $241.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

