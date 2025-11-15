Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Bunge Global has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Bunge Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $99.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.