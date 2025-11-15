BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of BKYI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 2,462,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,662. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

