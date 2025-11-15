LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.15 and a 200-day moving average of $381.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

