Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Acquires 25,000 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.15 per share, with a total value of A$253,750.00.
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 29th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 25,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.72 per share, with a total value of A$217,950.00.
Dicker Data Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.
Dicker Data Dividend Announcement
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dicker Data
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.