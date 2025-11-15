Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Acquires 25,000 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.15 per share, with a total value of A$253,750.00.

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 25,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.72 per share, with a total value of A$217,950.00.

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dicker Data Dividend Announcement

About Dicker Data

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 108.0%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

