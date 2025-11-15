Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 1,031,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,946. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.22. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.24 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 79.70%.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4,656.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 547,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 535,534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 47.7% in the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 32,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 61.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.