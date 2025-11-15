Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) CFO Dominic Canuso Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Canuso purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.64 per share, with a total value of $109,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,888. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.54. 476,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 213.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bancorp by 3,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.