Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) CFO Dominic Canuso Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Canuso purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.64 per share, with a total value of $109,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,888. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.54. 476,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.
