Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Booking by 33.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Booking by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,261.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,411.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,424 shares of company stock worth $12,912,874. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

